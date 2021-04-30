‘My music career is a miracle’– Mr Drew shares his journey

Ghanaian singer, Mr Drew

Mr Drew says until 2012, music irritated his ears, but today he is a composer of great songs, including 'Simajorley'.

The ‘Dw3’ Hitmaker revealed this in an interview with Akorfa on 3FM during a conversation about his career and musical journey.



According to him, music came to him as an inspiration while he was trying to compose 'Jama songs' on a particular night.



According to Drew who wanted to be an engineer, he could not follow through because of financial constraints.

“I was about to graduate from JAPASS. One night during inter-school entertainment, I wanted to create Jama. So we can use it the next day. But it came out rap. I was shocked. And that’s how I started rapping and singing the singer recounted.



Mr. Drew won Vodafone icons in 2018 and has stuck to music ever since.