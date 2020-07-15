Entertainment

My music career was triggered by a painful experience – David Oscar

David Oscar

If you were a fan of comedy about 10 years ago then David Oscar surely hit your radar.

After reigning on TV with his show Laugh a minute, David went on the low for a while and came back as a reggae musician and he has been in the music business for 5 years now.



Speaking to Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM) on Yfm Takoradi’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, David Oscar disclosed that his music was triggered by the very painful feeling he had trying to create a room for comedy in Ghana.



After his show, Laugh a minute, David Oscar organised Corporate Comedy which was a movement that fought to gain visibility for upcoming stand up comedians. He told PM that the likes of Foster Romanus and DKB all came into the limelight through his show ‘Laugh a Minute’.

He also said that Corporate comedy was what opened the eyes of Ghanaians to know Ghana had comedians and should be payed attention to . But he says he has not been given the credit he deserves.



He said, “Today if you can point 6 comedians with ease then you have David Oscar to thank for that.” However he said ” Unfortunately some of your comedians are so arrogant that they cant admit these simple facts and give me my credit”.



Now according to him the pains brought out the music in him that has been there for while. David Oscar is currently promoting his new single frenemies which featured Leety of born starz fame.

