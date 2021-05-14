My music director inspired me to write my song – Gospel singer Felicity Ntori

Source: Skbeatz Records

Female gospel singer, Felicity Ntori, writer behind a new trending gospel tune ‘Change My Heart' has explained what truly inspired her writing of the song.

‘Change My Heart’ is a new composition which was released on February 2, 2021 by Kumasi-based gospel music group ‘The Blood Crew’.



Ever since its release, the song has been receiving massive accolades by music lovers both in Ghana and in the diaspora.



A song that has become a blessing for both children and adults.



In an exclusive interview with publicist and filmmaker Skbeatz Records, Felicity Ntori revealed she was asked by her music director and leader Nana Quophy also known as ‘Dave’ to get a song for their Live DVD recording.



About to have their first Live DVD Recording concert, the music director needed songs from his members.

Felicity then decided to take the shot, and shared the lyrics of the song to the music director.



“We had a lot of things going on at that time preparing for the program. We were asked to get songs. Nana was like…can you get us songs and I was like fine. I prayed about it and then by God’s grace this song came.



“When I sang it to Dave (Music director), he said THIS IS WHAT I’M LOOKING FOR! By God’s grace, the song is doing great out there”, she stated in her interview with Skbeatz Records.



Click to watch Interview



