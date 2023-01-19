'My music is empowered by my desire to serve God' - Dela Manuella

Dela Manuella is a budding gospel singer

Ghanaian-based Togolese gospel musician, Dela Manuella, is gradually maintaining her stance in the music industry.

The Gospel music sensation who rose to the limelight by being a curtain raiser at some of the gospel shows featuring mainstream musicians said gospel music has always been her passion.



In an interview with Ghanaian Gospel Blogger and Music Publicist Sista Ginna, she stated that collaborating with seasoned Ghanaian gospel musicians was her door to announce her arrival on the gospel music scene.



"I have a song with Ceccy Twum and Akesse Brempong and our collaboration showed me that no dream is too big for God as anything is possible. It was really good for my music journey because I learned a lot during the course of making music together.



Asked why she decided to do gospel music, Dela Manuella said, “It is like asking me why I choose God. I did not choose gospel music. Rather, God chose me and I grew up having interest in gospel music because of its versatility and the spiritual aspect of it.



Having access to the presence of God is invaluable.”For me, it was basically a desire to serve God with all my heart, ministering to others as well as myself, It is all about Jesus."

Speaking on Her latest song which features Urban Gospel Artiste Belac360, the



musician said, “The inspiration for the song came from the Holy Spirit. I am not really skilled at writing songs. I actually get inspiration from God, and He is the one who teaches me how to minister them to people.”.



Dela Manuella, born and raised in Togo, is now based here in Ghana where she is a gospel songwriter, vocalist, and an anointed international worship leader.



