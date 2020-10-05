My music is for human beings; not politicians - Worlasi

Musician Worlasi has said that the music he does is targeted at “human beings” and not politicians.

Speaking in an interview with Miriam Osei–Agyemang on Urban Blend on 3FM, the ‘Man and the God’ hit maker said he will not lend his voice to record a campaign song for any political party even if the monetary reward is appreciable.



He said he makes music with the general public in mind and not to target a particular group of people, partiicuglaary politicians.



"I’m not going to involve myself in any political sidings… I believe my music is for human beings not politics… it’s for everyone…,” he said.

It will be recalled that during the launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto, the party used one of the singer’s songs.



Responding to questions about whether there are talks for monetary compensation for that action, Worlasi hinted that his management is still negotiating for an appropriate compensation.



Worlasi is known for hits such as ‘Nokata’, ‘Comot’, ‘One life’, ‘Pawa’ and ‘Okay’ (M.anifest featuring Worlasi).