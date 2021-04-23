My music journey has been full of Growth: Sefa on her new single ‘E Choke’

Artiste, Sefa

Musician Sefa has shared how the music industry has been to her as she releases a new single with Mr Drew, E choke in an interview on 3fm’s Urban Blend.

Giving some insight into how her journey started, Sefa said she had always loved to sing in school. Whilst waiting for her results after writing her WASSCE, she used the opportunity to perform at events, take video and upload them on her IG. And that was how she met her manager, D Black. She said he contacted her after he chanced upon one of one performance videos on social media.



Sefa’s musical career has grown with her moving from singer covers of other artists to performing her songs now. She said this inspired her debut album, ‘Growth’ which has twelve songs on it. She released the album in 2020.



Speaking on her album, and how challenging it was to work with other artists, Sefa said it is always challenging and exciting working with creative people. You must be firm whilst they exhibit their creativity.

Sefa said women in the industry do not get enough attention. Thankfully, the dynamics are changing. Women are recognized in the music industry now. She said working with women may be difficult, but the returns are great. There is tremendous upside to investing in female musicians as opposed to their male counterparts.



She also said musicians needed a lot of support from the investors to put artist out there. Ghanaians should stop putting artist is in a box. They cease being judgemental and allow the artist to explore their originality.



E choke featuring Mr Drew released six days ago. It is already massive on their airplay. Don’t forget to stream and share.