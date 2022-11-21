0
My music must reach all corners of the earth – Adina

Adina Butter Ghanaian musician, Adina

Mon, 21 Nov 2022

Ghanaian songstress and multi-award-winning musician, Adina Thembi Ndamse, popularly known as Adina, has stated that she was very determined to get her music to every corner of the earth.

“I believe as an artiste your goal should be able to reach every corner of the earth,” she highlighted and stated that she desires to get her music all around the globe.

Adina who performed incredibly at the just-ended Promise land Destination at Gold Coast Festival held in Australia mentioned that it’s fulfilling to have people love her music and sing it as though they were Ghanaian.

In an interview on Y97.9FM with host PM, Adina indicated that through the global music rating chart maker, she can notice where her music is not getting to. Adding that Apple Music’s ratings and social media tags also help determine where her music is making waves and gaining more streams.

