My name means blessings - Camidoh

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh

Ghanaian Afropop and RnB singer Camidoh has revealed that his stage name is part of his legal name.

He told Prince Benjamin, host of the Class Drive on Wednesday, 23 July 2020 that the name was inspired by his mother and her best friend.



Recounting how he got the name, the GB Recz and Grind Don’t Stop signee said: “Camidoh means blessings. I really don’t know where it comes from. It just came. It was through my mum and her best friend. They used to call themselves that name way back. So, when I heard it, I was young and trying to find meaning to it.”



He added: “It meant whatever to them but to me, it means blessings.”



He further explained that even though he could not get the meaning of the name, he decided to interpret the name to mean blessings and prayed over it and got it registered as part of his legal names.

When asked about how he settled on his assumed meaning of the name, the ‘For My Lover’ hitmaker, whose real name is Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, said: “I believe that names, pretty much, have effects on people. So, I just decided to pray over and let it mean blessings to me because I wasn't ready to take any chances.”



Camidoh hit the showbiz spotlight in 2019 with ‘For My Lover’ featuring Darkovibes and has since been the favourite of many.



He is currently promoting his debut EP, Contingency Plan, which has 6 “beautiful” songs on it.

