0
Menu
Entertainment

My new song has become a morning devotion for my fans - Kofi Mole

Kofi Mole?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Ghanaian artiste, Kofi Mole

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artiste, Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, popularly known as Kofi Mole, has revealed that his new song 'Win' has become a morning devotion song for many of his fans.

According to the 'Don't Be Late' hitmaker on Amansan Krakye, playing his new song in the morning gives people the confidence to be successful in whatever endeavour they're involved in.

"My new song titled 'Win' has become a morning devotion song, and when you wake up in the morning and you play it, the song makes you eager to succeed in whatever work you are going to do,” he said.

He also justified that while listening to the song, one needs to have confidence that one will win, and they surely will.

He justified this by saying, "You have the confidence that you're going to win in anything you set your mind on doing and that you'll emerge victorious in whatever you're doing, so the feedback is powerful."

You can also watch some of our programmes below.









ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance