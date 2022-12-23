My new songs are from a different dimension and fans love it - Ataa Adwoa Hitmaker

Bosom B Yung has admitted to changing the dimension of the songs he makes, adding that his fans love his new tunes.

According to the 'Ataa Adwoa' hitmaker, he will continue to work hard and produce bangers.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's reporter, Paula Amma Broni at the Mozama Disco concert on December 21, the singer disclosed that he is under pressure to release another hit single that can match up to 'Ataa Adwoa'.



Bosom however noted that he will continue to push hard while pleasing music lovers who have accepted his new dimension.



"This year has been a dope year, if you follow me on my socials, you will know that we've been giving them back-to-back. Shows and things, we keep spoiling the place.



"The pressure is cool, the pressure is on me but I am not gonna crack...I'll take the blame for that. Everything that is happening I'm responsible for that. I will keep giving you bangers but I've got a whole lot of bangers from different dimensions. Probably this song is not from the dimension you expected but I have different bangers. Trust me, people love the songs I've been dropping. It depends on your taste," he clarified.



The singer who loves to rock a pink hairstyle explained the reason behind his look

"Pink is a whole lot you know, pink is love and sexy," he stated.



Watch the vidoes below:















OPD/WA