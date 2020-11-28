My next relationship must lead to marriage - Eazzy

Former Lynx Entertainment signee, Eazzy Mildred Ashong has revealed that she has been single for the past two years.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, Eazzy disclosed that despite being single, she isn’t ready to jump into another relationship.



She disclosed that she is ready to settle down if she finds a man who is ready to understand her. She added that her next relationship will lead to marriage.



Eazzy Bebe is known for her hit songs ‘Wengeze’, and ‘Forever’, which she sang with Mr Eazi of Nigeria.

Her rise was quick with her debut album, Twinkle, released in 2010.



Watch video below;



