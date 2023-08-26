My own friend poisoned me - Guru shares sad story

Guru, Musician

Rapper, Guru, has recently stunned the public by recounting a shocking and harrowing experience that had him on the brink of danger.

In an interview with Kingdom FM, Guru disclosed that he fell victim to poisoning by none other than his own best friend.



The artist shared that he was poisoned by his best friend, an unexpected turn of events that took him by surprise.



Guru’s interview on Kingdom FM provided a platform for him to openly discuss the traumatic event that unfolded in his life.



As asserted by him, a member of his crew had repeatedly attempted to sabotage his career, both through poisoning and spiritual attacks.



He recounted how he was handed a bottle of water laced with poison while he was performing on stage.

He drank the water, only to experience dizziness and a subsequent blankness that swept over him.



Guru’s description of the aftermath of consuming the poisoned water reveals the seriousness of his condition. Sharp pains coursed through his stomach and throat, leaving him in a state of great distress.



Hospitalization followed, with scans and tests undertaken to decipher the cause of his ailment.



To the astonishment of medical professionals, unusual substances were expelled from his throat, providing a stark contrast to the initial examination that found nothing amiss.



