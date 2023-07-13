0
My own friend slept with Abass Sariki – Ayisha Modi as she confirms all is not well

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ayisha Modi has disclosed that she and her supposed husband, Abass Sariki, are facing a whole lot of issues.

Citing one of the reasons for their current feud, Ayisha Modi said one of her friends slept with her husband.

Narrating what led to that act, Ayisha said it all began when Abass Sariki was meant to settle the said friend’s marital issues and they ended up in bed.

“My friend had a problem with her husband and she had been constantly embarrassing him husband in public. I told her to seek counsel from Abass because he fixes problems of that sort. She f**ked him. They f**ked. This brought about a lot of issues. We currently have a lot of issues,” she stated during an interview on TikTok.

Nonetheless, she bragged about her impact on Abass Sariki’s social status, while condemning rumours that she had been ditched by him.

“If not for me, who knows Abass Sariki? I am a boss lady. I am hardworking and rich. For a woman of my caliber, no man can leave me.”

Background

Ayisha’s recent comments follow Abass Sariki’s claims of not being married to the former.

Social media has since been unclear about the current state of their relationship after Abass made such comments in an earlier interview with SammykayMedia.

Many wondered why Abass, whom Ayisha has constantly portrayed as her ‘loving husband’, would embarrass her and subject her to public ridicule.

But after a long silence, Ayisha has addressed issues pertaining to the development.



