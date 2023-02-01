2
My parents threw me away at birth – Toyin Abraham recounts

Toyin Abraham

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has revealed some mystery behind her birth and spirituality.

According to her, it took the spiritual intervention of a cleric to resurrect her after she was thrown away by her parents because she was stillborn.

She made this known in an interview with Vanessa Obioha.

She said: “One of the problems I encountered back then was because I didn’t listen to myself. I’m extremely spiritual. I do hear the voice of the Lord and also see it in my dreams, but I would want to follow my flesh.

"But ever since I began to follow the lead of the Holy Spirit, things drastically changed for me. Since birth, I have been spiritual because I’m actually a dada – those people that naturally have dreadlocks from birth.

"Then there was a clergyman from Ibadan in Oyo State, who visited the hospital and asked about me, and I was brought back to life. I was told that I never did anything or cried until the moment they named me Oluwatoyin on the day of my naming ceremony when I started to cry as a baby.

She added: "Again, when they wanted to barb my locks, they had to tell me it was from the Holy Spirit because I did not want them to do it.”

