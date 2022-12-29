'My prayers manifested' - Empress Gifty details how God blessed her with Hopeson Adorye

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty has celebrated her 4th wedding anniversary with her husband, Hopeson Adorye, a member of the leading of the New Patriotic Party.

According to Empress, she travelled outside Ghana when her first marriage collapsed but God kept on speaking to her to move back home.



On the third occasion of hearing the voice speak to her, Empress Gifty who was previously known as Gifty Osei accepted the call and travelled back home for the burial service of her friend's father.



It was at the funeral grounds that she first meet the famous politician, Hopeson Adorye. The 'strange' man who later became her husband was nice to her and also gave her a warm reception.



Speaking in a video shared on her official Facebook page, Empress, noted that she prayed to God to bless her with a thick and tall man who will love and adore her.



On the day her path crossed with Hopeson, she knew that he was the one.

The two later fell in love and tied the knot on December 28, 2019, in a private ceremony in Tema.



The singer admonished women to pray and manifest whatever their heart and soul wish for in a man.



Watch the video below:







