My record label controls everything - Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Award-winning Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, has disclosed that his current record label holds the exclusive decision-making authority for his song releases.

During the TV3 X Spaces interview with Berla Mundi, he explained that he lacks any control over when his songs are released. According to Kuami Eugene, the responsibility for deciding when his music reaches the public rests entirely with his management team.



He explained the advantages of the arrangement, stating that many tasks that would affect the artiste are now delegated to teams within the label. But lamented the fact that major decisions over his songs can no longer be handled by him.



"It's sweet because what the record label does is they get together a bunch of people who do the work for you so they make the work easy in some ways but creative-wise, you can be the most creative person on earth if it doesn’t sit well with one strong person who has that much power or that amount of power when it comes to decision making, it's just another job.



“Sometimes you have plans for a song to be released tomorrow but then you get told it will be moved to next week.. So it's not all sugar and honey all the time,” he said.

