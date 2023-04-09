My rift with Wizkid lasted 12 years - Davido

Nigerian singers; Davido and Wizkid, have ended their long-lasting rivalry

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name, Davido, has revealed that his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun popularly called Wizkid, spoke to him on the phone every week after the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

Davido made this known in an interview on the Morning Show on Hot 97FM, New York, which was shared on Saturday.



He stated that he and Wizkid had a 12-year rift and that they only began talking after his son died.



Speaking in the video, he said, “With Wiz, over the years we had a rift, for 12 years we had a rift up until recently he chatted up and I am seeing the positivity.

“I am seeing the change in the industry a little bit because everybody is calming down, especially with my situation; the tragic situation that happened, he called me every week since it happened,” he added.



One can recall that Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, lost their only son, Ifeanyi in November 2022, shortly after his third-year birthday.



It was reported that the boy drowned in a pool at his father’s house in Banana Island and was rushed to a hospital at Lekki where he was pronounced dead.