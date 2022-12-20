My school’s ‘all done’, Nsaba kids will school ‘for free’ – Hollywood star Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson completes school

Ghanaian-American comic star Michael Blackson has informed fans that the school he set out to build is “all done.”

He said this on Twitter, Sunday, December 18, 2022.



“Finally, it’s all done and the kids in my village will all go to school for free. Thanks to all my fans that supported me throughout the years, every ticket you bought to my show helped a kid,” he wrote. “MichaelBlacksonFoundation.org.”



In the attached video, the project was captured from the foundation level to the finish and painting.



In some scenes, the Hollywood star is seen on the school premises with a number of children as he assured them that: “School is coming very soon. Okay? Uncle promises you.”

He also asked them what their dreams were for the future.











