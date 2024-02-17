My son almost lost his life due to heavy traffic on Spintex Road - Shasha Marley

Shasha Marley is a Ghanaian musician

Ghanaian musician, Shasha Marley has recounted how he nearly lost his child on Spintex Road due to the heavy traffic situation in the area.

According to his narration, there was a time when his child was seriously sick and was rushing him to the hospital but was stuck in the traffic on Spintex Road.



He mentioned that he took an unauthorized route and disregarded police instructions to promptly transport his child to the hospital for necessary medical treatment.



“One time I had a situation where my child was seriously sick around 7 pm. I was in a car and wanted to get to the hospital in a hurry, I was stuck in the traffic for quite some time.



"So I had to use a different route and defy police orders before I was able to get there for my child to be treated,” he told Abeiku Santana during an interview on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



He additionally expressed frustration over the government's apparent lack of determination to implement measures to mitigate the challenge.

“For so many years I have stayed at Spintex the traffic situation has been a major challenge. They have promised to work on the bypass but still the problem exists,” he added.



Meanwhile, Abeiku Santana has disclosed that the heavy traffic situation on the Spintex road forced Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare and media personality, Kwami Sefa Kayi to leave the area.



Watch the video below





SB/BB