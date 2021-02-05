My son is not willing to walk in my shadow – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian songwriter and creative director, Okyeame Kwame with his son

Ghanaian songwriter and creative director, Okyeame Kwame says his young son is always trying to be independent and in no way like him.

The proud father who is ever ready to support his son on whatever path he decides to follow said, “He is already charting his own course and it is evident. I don’t try to nudge him in any particular direction. I just guide him so he will be the best of himself”.



The award-winning musician when asked if his son would ever do music responded in the negative. “I don’t know but I don’t think so. I don’t think he will do music like me”. He shared that his son does not even show any interest in his music lessons.



Okyeame Kwame motioned that his son has always been certain of being a scientist and has the smarts to make that dream a reality. He described his boy as an exciting child who with his personality will blow through the roof if he wants to become an artist.

In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Disco Diaries, Kwame admitted his son, Sir Kwame Nsiah Botah is way smarter than him. “My son is many ways like me. He is very liberal, he is very soft at heart and understanding but he is way smarter than me. He is more like the mother.



My son and my wife have the same face and sometimes I pray he doesn’t grow to get hips. They have the same face and they both have photographic memories. My son is smart, just like my wife. He is nothing like me”, he proudly said.