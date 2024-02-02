'My son’s life was threatened' - Nana Yaa Brefo recounts ordeal after her issue with McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown and Nana Yaa Brefo

Renowned media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has opened up about how her impasse with actress Nana Ama McBrown affected her psychologically and how she dealt with it.

In narrating her ordeal, she recounted a moment when somebody called her to be careful about his son because some people were planning to hurt him.



She stated that the attacks she faced from various perspectives had a toll on her to the extent that she did not want to be in the mainstream media to avoid such situations.



Speaking in an interview with Naa Ashorkor on TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Yaa Brefo recalled the attacks that came her way after she had an issue with McBrown.



“I think after McBrown's issue, I wanted to relax a bit. I wanted to be in the background and not completely stop. Because somebody can hit you personally. It's not about the job. If it's about the job, I don't mind. But if it becomes personal, you have kids, you have family.



"They attack you, sometimes they want to hurt your family. I've had somebody call me and warn me to be careful about my son when he goes to school because some people are planning something against him. Another time, a different person called me and told me, ‘Well, I've been asked to do this to you, but I'm telling you because I don't want to do it’. It's scary, she recounted,” she said.

This comes after Nana Yaa Brefo joined Media General as a journalist after she exited Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) some months ago.



It will be recalled that Nana Yaa Brefo during her time at Adom TV interviewed McBrown and there was a controversy due to a question that she asked the actress that didn’t sit well with her.



Their relationship has not been on good terms but it remains to be seen if McBrown and Nana Yaa Brefo will reconcile since both of them are working in the same media organization.



SB/OGB