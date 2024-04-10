My song 'December' was inspired by a 'disappointing experience' - Gyakie

Singer, Gyakie

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has shared that her latest release, 'December', is inspired by a painful experience in her life.

She revealed this on the New Day show on TV3 on April 10, 2024. She explained that her song was written after experiencing 'disappointment' from someone special to her.



"It's a song that I wrote when I was in one of my sad moments... Every word in the song is direct; it's not like I'm just writing lyrics. Someone disappointed me—a special someone," she said.



Gyakie bravely opened up about the profound impact of her heartbreak, disclosing that it even led to thoughts of ending her life.



"I even got to the point where there's that (suicidal thoughts)," she added.



She revealed that she dealt with her pain by taking a breather to reflect and start afresh with both her personal life and music.



"I felt like I needed to start afresh in terms of my sound. I felt like I had also tapped out of real life… So, from the beginning of the year, I used that time to find myself," she said.

Gyakie rose to prominence in 2019 with her hit single "Forever," showcasing her unique blend of R&B and afro-fusion.



ID/ SEA



