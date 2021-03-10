My song featuring Kuami Eugene not a ‘photocopy’ of Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Yeeko’ – Kwame Yogot

Kwame Yogot and Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian recording artiste, Kwame Yogot known in real life as Kenneth Kyeremateng says his banging drill song ‘Biibi Besi’ featuring Kuami Eugene is not a photocopy of Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Yeeko’ hit song.

Explaining himself further on the Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kwame Yogot said he recorded his song ‘Biibi Besi’ before Okyeame Kwame released his drill song ‘Yeeko’ featuring Kuami Eugene.



“Some people are even alleging that I took a clue from Okyeame Kwame’s song yeeko but I recorded my song Biibi Besi before Okyeame Kwame recorded his song just that I didn’t drop the song early,” he fumed.



Kwame Yogot who is under the imprint of Sky Entertainment revealed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that he’s been doing drill music way back before Kumerican artistes gained global recognition for it.

“When you hear my song wo sika y3 s3n which I released two years ago you’d know that I have been doing drill music before it became popular,” he told the host.



“I’m a musician who does songs that will be the taste of music lovers in the near future. So I have been doing this drill type of music for some time now before the Kumerican artistes came to claim popularity with it,” he ended.



