My sons are single - Mahama declares

Former President Mahama and family

Former President of the Republic of Ghana and New Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has announced that his two sons, Sharaf and Shahid Mahama are single.

The former president mentioned this during a visit to the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital to mark his 65th birthday on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023.



Accompanied by his wife and three children, Mahama made some donations to the hospital as well as paid a courtesy visit to staff and some patients of the hospital.



During a speech to hospital staff and supporters at the venue, Mahama thanked his wife and children for their love and support throughout the years.



He also called his children by name before humorously indicating the relationship statuses of his sons.



“Sharaf Mahama is here, Shahid Mahama is here too, and then Farida (the baby of the family) is also here. So I want to thank you again, and for those who want to know, he’s single (points to Sharaf), he’s single (points to Shahid),” he said.

Born in 1958 in Damango, Ghana, the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, served as President from 2012 to 2017.



He was the first head of state in the Fourth Republic's history to be a one-term President. Mahama is a communication expert, historian, and writer.



He was a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2009 and Minister of Communication from 1998 to 2001.



He is seeking a comeback as president in the 2024 election.



Watch the video below

