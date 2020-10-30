My 'sponsor' took away everything after I said no to his proposal - GMB queen

Winner of 2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful, Emefa Adeti

What happens when a man who exposed you to all the finest things in life decides to take away everything when you refuse to pay the ultimate prize of marriage?

This is what happened to the winner of 2012 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, Emefa Adeti.



Miss Adeti narrating her story in an interview on Adom TV, monitored by GhanaWeb stated that the man who sponsored her in the competition dragged her “out of the house like a fowl”.



According to her, she never expected the married man to ask for her hand in marriage.

The former beauty queen is quoted as saying: “I was very young, after the competition he asked my hand in marriage but I said no because my vision was big at that time. He was a grown man, people say I should have seen the signs with all the support he provided but I didn’t know.”



Emefa said she doesn’t regret turning down the proposal of being a second wife, adding that, “it was a good decision because I don’t think I could have been able to go back to school.”



“It was one of the most difficult phases in my life because I had a lot of public attention at the time. He really spoilt me with gifts, cars among others. Within a split of a second, I lost everything. He took all the things he had given me. I just woke up one morning to realize that he has taken everything. I had to start everything from the scratch again so I went back to school,” she added.