Entertainment

My style is unique that’s why I don’t crave for ‘by force’ attention – Akwaboah

'Posti me' hitmaker, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr aka Akwaboah has disclosed to Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com that his style of music and focus is not to get everyone’s attention but some particular people in Ghana.

“So if you observe my shows critically you’d realize that when gates open at 7pm by that time the venue would be full to capacity. I’m not for everybody, I’m for some particular people so I’m not focusing that everybody in Ghana should give me the needed attention”.



He revealed that the Ghana music scene is mostly about trends and people often prefer doing danceable songs but his unique style is different so he’s getting maximum attention from those who pay to see him perform.



“In Ghana people follow trends. People normally want danceable songs so more people tow that line. But my style seems to be a bit different. Besides I also believe that I have my hardcore fans.

“There are some people who are giving me the maximum attention that I need. And they come for my shows and they pay any amount to see me perform. That is enough for me”.



The award-winning highlife musician, however admitted that his music career is still undergoing tremendous improvement so he’ll continue to earn the support of those who appreciate good songs with creative lyrical contents.



“That alone is dear to my heart because everyday I get more people who get involved and I’m building my fanbase so it would get to a point that I might be able to fill a whole stadium so I’m still doing my best”.

