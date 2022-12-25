My style of dressing is inspired by my projects - Cina Soul

When GhanaWeb caught up with singer Cina Soul at Mozama Disco Concert, she explained that her unique look has always been inspired by the projects she releases.

According to Cina, she adopted an African look when she released an EP titled 'Ga Mashi'. During the period, she wore traditional Ga outfits and also adorned herself with local Ghanaian beads at every public appearance.



Now that Cina has a new EP with Afrobeats and HipHop songs, she has switched her style to suit her project.



Cina told GhanaWeb's reporter, Paula Amma Broni how she came up with her traditional look some years ago.



"It was for a moment. I released an EP called 'Ga Mashi' during that moment, so it makes sense to be that persona for that moment. If I've gone past that project and released an EP called 'For Times We Lost' that is very Afrobeats/HipHop, why do I keep doing that? All this is intentional, I like to be a different persona with every project I put out. I love to stay different all the time," Cina disclosed.

The 'OMG' singer gave credit to her glam team for always making her stand out at every occasion. She added that her image matters a lot to her.



"My glam team don't sleep, they are always on point and always trying to make me look good because my image is really important...every space am in, they want me to stand out," she said.



Watch the video below:



