My success story challenges me to do more - Black Sherif

Ghana Music Awards 'Artiste of the Year' nominee, Black Sherif has recorded huge success in his career. His 2022 debut album 'The Villain I Never Was' which topped musical charts catapulted him to a higher level and equally blessed him with a new audience.

Looking back at his success story, the rapper, nicknamed Blacko, has disclosed that he is motivated to do more, not just for the public but himself.



He will stop at nothing to reach the top, considering all the support he has from the people.



He acknowledged the effort and promotion of his music by his fan base as well as top personalities, including American record executive, DJ Khaled, who in one way or the other have promoted his brand.



"In the case of the DJ Khaled video, I also came across the video he shared on Instagram just like everyone else because I follow him. I sent him a message and thank him. All of these trophies and successes, I see it as a challenge.



"It challenges me because I can't stop at nothing, I have to do more. Not just for the people but for myself," he told Zionfelix in a May 2023 interview



Black Sherif who has been promoting his album promised to release a new project.

"I am always in the studio...I believe in timing... hopefully, there will be something new," he hinted.



Meanwhile, the young rapper has explained why he lives a simple life despite his fame saying "Right now, we get cash to work and some to put the body in a good place but we don't have cash to blow."











