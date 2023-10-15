My teacher sacked me from beauty contest to choir - TikToker Aba Dhope reveals why she bleached

Ghanaian TikTok sensation and brand influencer, Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dope has disclosed what led to her change of skin color.

In a yet-to-be-aired interview with Delay on the Delay show, Aba Dope said that during her time in secondary school, she was made to feel ugly and manly by her teacher, reason she decided to alter her looks to enhance her beauty.



Narrating events as they happened, she said that the school held a beauty pageant which she also wanted to participate in.



But in an attempt to also join and showcase her beauty, she said a teacher from the school walked up to her while in a queue, pulled her out, and asked her to rather join the school choir which he believes will be better for her looks.



The socialite also said that there were days she looked herself in the mirror and looked like a dwarf and her skin also made her look like a transgender.



"I was too dark. Sometimes I looked like a transgender when I looked in the mirror; like a dwarf with flat buttocks. I was not happy. It was one teacher who made me feel someway about myself. He’s called Mr. Tibu.

"During my secondary school days, we were having a beauty pageant competition. So, I also joined the queue to contest then he came to pull me out that I should go and join the school choir and go and sing base,” she said.



When asked by the host why the said teacher did that, Aba Dope claimed the teacher said she wasn’t beautiful.



She claims she actually had to bleach because of what her teacher told her.



VKB/WA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the yet-to-be-aired interview here:



