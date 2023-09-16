'My tolerance will soon expire' - MOGBeatz issues cryptic warning to industry peers

Ghanaian music producer, MOG Beatz

Ghanaian music producer, MOGBeatz has raised eyebrows in the music industry with a cryptic warning he recently posted on the X platform [Twitter].

In a post that left many intrigued, MOGBeatz hinted at a brewing storm within the industry, suggesting that some of his colleagues might soon "feel the heat."



"I’m just a ticking bomb waiting to explode.. Some colleagues go feel the heat waa!! My patience and tolerance will soon expire," the music producer wrote.



The enigmatic message has since sparked a flurry of speculation and curiosity among music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.



While the producer did not explicitly detail the cause of his frustration or the identities of those he might be referring to, his words have left many wondering about the impending developments in the Ghanaian music scene.



MOGBeatz, known for his exceptional talent in producing music across various genres, has established himself as a significant figure in the country's music landscape.

His latest 'warning' could suggest that he might be gearing up for a substantial and potentially game-changing move within the industry.



The cryptic tweet has drawn a wide range of responses from fans and colleagues, with some expressing concern and others eagerly awaiting further revelations.





I’m just a ticking bomb waiting to explode.. Some colleagues go feel the heat waa❗️❗️ My patience and tolerance will soon expire. — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) September 15, 2023

