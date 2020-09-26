My twins will marry women just like me – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger and her twins

Controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed that her handsome twins; John Irvin and James Ian Heerdegen Geiling will marry women just like her.

She made this known through a caption she attached to her twerking video on Instagram.



Afia Schwarzenegger noted that her twins have chosen to marry women who possess same insane qualities like her.



"My sons said if the woman is Not like you,We are not marrying them cos We need someone like you,prayerful n playful like you to give us long life and when you are gone We need her to remind us that our Mum was life..."

Take a look at the post below to know more:



