My ultimate goal is to make impact at Media General – Mona Gucci

Monalisa Abigail Semeha aka Mona Gucci is a Television presenter

Media personality Mona Gucci has said she is joining Media General to make impact through her shows.

Mona Gucci joined Media General’s Onua TV and will be soon rolling out a showbiz program called ‘Biribi gye gye wo’ soon, which she said is a new revolution that many will like.



“I have a lot to give to Media General, I want people out there to watch out for the surprises that I have for you, I’m here to lift the game one more time, I know Media General has existed for almost 20 years and above and I want to just explore my talent and make an impacts, I just don’t want to be part of the ordinary people but rather make impacts, that is my ultimate goal.



“Biribi gye gye wo is the name of the show – it’s a showbiz kind of thing and I’m trying to bring some sort of revolution in the showbiz industry to get people glued to their set and not stand up for even one minute,” she said on Showbiz 360.



Speaking on her decision to join Media General, she said it’s a brand she has known and followed for a while and is there to leave a memorable legacy.

“I got tired and wanted to go back to America and continue with my school, life and other things because I was tired in Ghana.



Media General called and I said let give it a try and see because TV3 has been there for like 20 years and over and I like TV3, I remember back in the days when they were doing Music Music, I will always come sit here dancing and all that so I decided to give it a try and see,” she said.



She added, "I am a force to reckon with, I am somebody that I always make an indelible mark wherever I go, and I just felt like let me do my thing here at Media General before I leave so that is what I’m about doing.”



Details of Mona Gucci’s program on Onua TV will be communicated in due course.