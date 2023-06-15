1
Menu
Entertainment

My wife didn't want children when we got married - Okyeame Kwame discloses

Okyeame Kwame And Wife Okyeame Kwame and wife

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned musician and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame, has opened up about his initial disagreement with his wife regarding starting a family.

According to him, when they first got married, his wife expressed her desire to focus on her career, make money, and travel the world without having any children.

He revealed, "My wife didn't want to have any children at all when we got married. She said she wants to work, make money, and travel the world."

However, Okyeame Kwame stated that as for him, he planned to have three children, and this led to a negotiation between him and his wife, and eventually, they agreed on having just one child.

"So we negotiated and ended on one, and when I got one too, accidentally God put the second one there," he added.

He then added that his wife decided to opt for a family planning method after their second child, saying, "After the second child, my wife went to have a family planning method to prevent any other pregnancy."

Despite feeling scared during both pregnancies, Okyeame Kwame explained that being a father has been a rewarding experience.

"Being a father has been a great experience. I was totally scared during both pregnancies of my kids," he said.

The discussion on fatherhood took when Okyeame Kwame joined sports journalist, Nathaniel Attoh, and actor, Adjetey Anang, who also shared their own experiences and journeys as fathers, a report by myjoyonline.com has said.

As Father's Day approaches on Sunday, June 18, 2023, it serves as a timely reminder to celebrate and honour fathers, father figures, and the important roles they play in society.

ADA/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains