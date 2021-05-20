My wife doesn’t complain about my frequent travels – Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla

Being a top artiste comes with a lot of responsibility. To stay relevant and also sell your music, one must embark on series of tours at home and across the world.



For Stonebwoy, Ghana's celebrated Dancehall musician, his supportive wife understands the nature of his job and does not complain when he has to be away from the family.



The artiste who is married to Dr. Louisa Satekla, has revealed that despite his busy schedule he makes time for his family - wife and two children.



“It is work anyway; it is just like anybody who wakes up on a 9am -5pm job. Go hustle and still have time for their family. I don’t think it is too different from that. It’s a responsibility. Life, work, family. I put it together, that’s just how I do it,” Stonebwoy said in a Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb.

He added that his wife does not give him hard time especially in times when he has to frequently travel outside Ghana to promote his music.



“There are no complaints because that’s what the world sees but the rest of the times as well, I am with family, I’m home and people don’t really see that. I think there is a fair balance."



“Sometimes I go with her, once or twice but she is also very busy. It is just once or twice, it is not very frequent,” he revealed.



The wife of the musician in an interview with GhanaWeb to mark this years’ Mothers Day, noted that their busy schedule does not interfere with their family time.



“I am somebody who likes to plan ahead and I think that has helped me. I am very deliberate in making time for different things, my work, kids, my husband and home. It's all about making the time and making it count,” she told GhanaWeb.



