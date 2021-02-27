My wife is a marine spirit - Veteran musician Alibaba Foster

One of the popular songs in the 1990s was 'Odo Shock' by Ghanaian highlife musician Alibaba Foster.

This song was played at most events - weddings, drinking spots and parties. One name that was dominant in the song was 'Ama Agyeiba,' wife of the veteran musician.



'Ama Agyeiba eii, m'ahu odo ama m'anya shock oo. Obaapa nie' one line of his song reads.



Narrating how he met his wife in an interview with Kofi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Alibaba Foster, a Fante explained that he met his wife when he went to his hometown.



"My father was called Ali and a Fante, his ghost was always following me around. People who have eyes usually saw him around me. I dreamt I was married to a woman called Ama...I travelled to my hometown to follow the progress of my housing project. I was in town and saw the lady. My mother was forcing me to marry from my hometown...Within two weeks we got married after the necessary rites were done.



"I rewrote my song 'Odo Shock' to capture her beauty. So I came to Accra with my wife when it was time for the recording of the song. My late father's ghost showed himself to my wife and told her so many things at the hotel we lodged. I had to calm her down.

When quizzed about how she was able to see the spirit of his late father, Alibaba responded: "She is a marine spirit. We have so many of them on this earth."



Watch the interview below:







Listen to the old song below:



