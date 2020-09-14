Entertainment

My wife is highly experienced, has all the qualities of a good manager - Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame with wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau

Okyeame Kwame has explained why he opted for his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, to manage his talent as a musician.

According to the Kumasi native musician known in private life as Kwame Nsiah-Apau, his wife is highly experienced and has all the qualities of a good manager, hence his decision to make her his manager.



“My wife is my manager. For about a decade my wife is my manager,” he said, adding, “My wife has worked in the makerting and branding space for a long period of time. She has had stints with Guinness Ghana Breweries, and Unilever Ghana Limited.



“As well as the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) legal department. She’s a legal and marketing background. If these combined she’s to be the one to manage me,” he stated in an interview on Legends on Sunday September 13, 2020.

Nevertheless, the Rap Dacta discloses he has a management team working tirelessly for his brand and towards the growth of his music career.



He told Legends host Agyemang Prempeh on TV XYZ that, “I have about a 12-member management team. Those who work online, social media and production. I have management team and my wife is the head. She supervise the team and foresees their daily activities including implementation of organigram, schedule plan to release songs.”



“I have Public Relations manager. Infact I have manager for everything,” he added.

