My wife wanted the best for Nayas in her marriage - Brother Sammy

The wife of gospel musician Brother Sammy was named as the woman who introduced actress Nayas to her former husband, Nana Sarfo Kantanka, who mistreated her during their marriage.

In a 2023 interview on the Delay Show, the actress disclosed that the singer's wife made her believe that Sarfo Kantanka was a good man, and this influenced her decision to accept his marriage proposal within a few months of knowing each other.



“I met him through Bro Sammy’s wife and his former manager Romeo. They told me he was their friend and that he was a good man. I never knew him; they introduced him to me. Bro Sammy’s wife, Obaa Yaa, told me he is her friend,” Nayas narrated on The Delay Show, which aired on January 5, 2023.



Brother Sammy, who has claimed to have a good relationship with Nayas despite her collapsed marriage, stated that his wife only wanted the best for her.



"My wife is a good woman who wanted the best for Nayas. Of course, man can propose, but God has the final say. My wife never deceived her, not all marriages between a man and woman end well," he said in an interview on Zionfelix TV.



The singer added that his family graced the marriage ceremony between Sarfo Kantanka and the actress in hopes of it working out.

"I was present at the wedding, and nothing showed the marriage wasn't going to succeed. There are issues in marriages, but I can confidently say that for 11 years, I've never cheated on my wife," he revealed.



