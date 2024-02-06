‘My wife won’t leave me; I’m not scared she is meeting bigger men’ - Afua Asantewaa’s husband insists

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Mr. Kofi Aduonum

Mr. Kofi Aduonum, the husband of popular Ghanaian sing-a-thon world record contender, Afua Asantewaa, has vouched for his wife’s loyalty amidst fears that she might ditch him for another man.

Many have doubted the longevity of their union, especially now that Afua Asantewaa is basking in her glory and meeting ‘bigger men’.



Others, observing the sharp contrast between their personalities have wondered if Mr. Aduonum’s persona could match up with Afua’s tough personality, particularly now that she has become a public figure.



But, Mr. Kofi Aduonum has kicked against claims that his wife is currently out of his league. He has also allayed fears associated with the likelihood of his wife abandoning their marriage.



“My wife was meeting bigger people before, but nobody knew her. People think she became popular after the Sing-a-thon. No! I can mention names of big people she had met before this competition but there’s no need. If a woman is bad, she is bad. I don’t have any fears,” he stated in Dek 360 TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



One can recall that Mr. Kofi Owusu Aduonum gained attention for actively supporting his wife during her Guinness World Record singing attempt at the Akwaabaa village in December 2023.

The two got married sometime in 2017 and they have 3 children together.





Earlier in what was meant to be a birthday message, Afua Asantewaa gushed over her life partner, Mr. Aduonum, on social media.She reassured her love and commitment to him while describing him as a superhuman.

“This won’t be my 1st neither will it be my last, we are together forever Chairman. Days like dis bring me joy. I want to grow old & spend each moment with u like we’ve done the past 11 years as friends & 8 years as besties of love. My superhuman happy birthday see u in chambers,” the post captured on Instagram, on February 1, 2024, read.



Background



From December 24 to December 27, 2023, Afua Asantewaa captivated scores of patrons at the Akwaaba Village with her sing-a-thon contest which lasted for 126 hours and 52 minutes.



EB/NOQ