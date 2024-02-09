My words were twisted, I never said I performed fake miracles – Obinim

Bishop Daniel Obinim denies performing fake miracles

The leader and founder of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has debunked assertions that he once said he performs fake miracles to get the attention of the public.

According to him, he has never said anywhere that the miracles he performs are not as genuine as they appear stating that he is baffled such false claims are being peddled in the media.



He also indicated that he has not claimed anywhere that his church has collapsed but rather his words were twisted and misunderstood by some individuals.



Bishop Daniel Obinim urged the general public to disregard reports that the miracles he performs in his church are fake, adding that it is an attempt by some people to mar his image.



“I talked about some claims people are making about me saying ‘I am a fake pastor, my miracles were not genuine, my church has collapsed’ and a whole lot of things. I don’t want to talk about it but I know it's my enemies who are twisting my words to bring me down and denigrate my image.



"Some pastors used to work with me and are behind this. I have never said it anywhere that I am a quack pastor or perform fake miracles, never. Yet people are putting words in my mouth and saying all kinds of things,” he said while preaching to his congregants and shared by OB TV.

It will be recalled that Bishop Daniel Obinim lamented about the predicament his ministry finds itself in due to certain acts that he regret doing.



He also indicated that his feud with Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) , Kennedy Agyapong had negative effects on his ministry.



"I used to have more than 1000 congregants, but when I met in church, I didn't even get 200 members. I wondered why I fought with him [Ken Agyapong] at all. That's why I am advising you all: if someone wants to fight you, assess your strength and that of the person and never try to fight.



"I am not even done with the story of Hon Kennedy Agyapong and my fight with him. The day I was taken to court, I took seven lawyers, and they told me to bring 2 billion old cedis before they went to face Kennedy Agyapong because he had money. The kind of things I went through, I realized I was down."



Reports were rife that Obinim claimed his church had collapsed and some of his miracles were not authentic, however, he believes his words were misunderstood by the public.

