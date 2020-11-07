Myster Pratt wins best MC of the year award

Myster Pratt with his award

Source: Kojo Hagan, Contributor

Kwesi Pratt Yamoah popularly known in the entertainment industry as Myster Pratt has been adjudged the best Master of Ceremonies (MC) in the second edition of the 2020 Ghana Events Industry Conference (G.E.I.C) Gala and Awards night in Accra.

G.E.I.C Gala and Awards is a yearly awards scheme organized by the Event Vendors Association of Ghana, EVAG with the aim to educate, empower, encourage and reward all events stakeholders who have been working hard across the country.



Speaking to the press, Myster Pratt expressed his profound gratitude to all individuals who have appreciated his stage craftsmanship.



"I am very excited to win this all-important award after seven years in the events industry. This is a dream come true. My greatest appreciation goes to God, my family, fans and The Emcees network and everyone who contributed in diverse ways to make this happen. I’m indeed honored", he said.



Kwesi Pratt Yamoah also took the opportunity to urge government to keep investing in the creative arts sector so many talents can be unearthed for mother Ghana.

This year’s G.E.I.C Gala and Awards night was held at The Avenue (Burma Hills) on the theme "Caesars Palace" and was filled with so much fun and excitement as guests enjoyed wonderful performances from the current Artist of the year, Kuami Eugene and Kidi.



Myster Pratt has hosted about 420 wedding receptions across the continent and still counting.



Other important programs he has hosted include East African Wedding Show- Kigali (Rwanda), Sanofi Awards and Gala Night-(Netherland & Portugal) African Leadership Tourism Conference, Kigali (Rwanda), International Wedding Summit (Nigeria), Women Enterprise Alliance Conference (Nigeria) and many others.

