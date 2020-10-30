Mz Dru wins ‘Best TV Presenter 2020’ at GYE awards

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

UK-born Ghanaian-based media entrepreneur, MzDru, has won the ‘Best TV Presenter 2020’ at the just ended Ghana Youth Entertainment Award which was held at Legon School of Business auditorium in Accra, on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The hardworking and bubbly radio/TV presenter who started her media journey from the United Kingdom and now in Ghana is winning lots of hearts with her affable personality and her unique way of presenting issues on both TV/radio which has made her one of the best in the country.



MzDru doubles as an event MC. She also hosted numerous live events such as Miss Ghana UK and Burna Boys UK concert in the O2 as well as a red carpet for Ghana Music Award U.K, Black Women In Excellence Awards and other events. She hosted the ‘2019 RHYTHMS ON DA RUNWAY’ red carpet and will be hosting the ‘2020 RHYTHMS ON DA RUNWAY’ this year’s red carpet.



The presenter whose mantra is positivity says, she is honored to be awarded as the Best Presenter 2020 and will continue to be the best. She further expressed appreciation to her family and friends especially her fans for always being there to support her.

She advised that “You should always be who you are, be yourself, and don’t change anything about yourself to fit in or be accepted. You should please yourself first and not them. Be you no matter what. MzDru is 100% herself and not ready to be influenced or be in any trend to please anyone. It’s nice to be liked, but bending over backward 24/7 to try to please others is definitely no way to live. Making actions or changing yourself based on pleasing people can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction and doubt, and can even cause you serious harm.”



MzDru whose tagline is ‘Your Hostess with the Mostess’ added that “It is good to be inspired by other people’s personalities and their success but don’t aspire to be like them. Success is for everyone, you only need God’s guidance and hard work to get you up there."

