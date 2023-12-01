Mz Nana scores hat-trick with 'Praise The Lord' EP

Mz Nana

In the serene echoes of Virginia, where faith intertwines with melody, Mz Nana, the Ghanaian-born US-based gospel sensation, has unveiled a divine masterpiece - a 3-track EP titled 'Praise The Lord.'

Following the triumph of her soul-stirring anthem 'Oma Ne Nsa So,' which earned her the Gospel Song of the Year at the recent Ghana Music Awards USA, Mz Nana has once again enchanted her audience with a musical journey that encapsulates the essence of praise and worship.



The EP opens with the titular track, 'Praise The Lord,' setting the stage for a celestial celebration. Mz Nana's resounding voice, steeped in emotion and authenticity, invites listeners to join in a joyous chorus of praise. The uplifting rhythm and soulful lyrics resonate with the artist's deep connection to the divine, creating a harmonious experience that transcends the ordinary.



Following this jubilant hymn is the 'Praise Medley,' a seamless blend of melodies that elevates the worship experience. Mz Nana, with her vocal prowess, leads a melodic journey through expressions of gratitude and adoration. The medley weaves together various hymns and spiritual refrains, creating a tapestry of worship that speaks to the soul.





The EP reaches its pinnacle with 'Wo Ye Onyame (Live Worship),' a transcendent live recording that captures the raw essence of worship. Mz Nana's emotive delivery, coupled with the fervent response of a live audience, creates an intimate atmosphere of reverence. 'Wo Ye Onyame' is a heartfelt prayer, a soulful acknowledgment of the divine presence, and a poignant expression of devotion.



The 'Praise The Lord' EP, with its tracks 'Praise The Lord,' 'Praise Medley,' and 'Wo Ye Onyame (Live Worship),' stands as a testament to Mz Nana's commitment to bridging the earthly and the divine through the power of music. These songs, now available on all streaming platforms, have already begun their journey into the hearts of many, resonating with those who seek solace in the divine harmony created by Mz Nana's musical prowess.



As Mz Nana continues to make waves in the gospel music scene, the 'Praise The Lord' EP reaffirms her position as a maestro of spiritual melodies, weaving a tapestry of faith, love, and gratitude for all who lend their ears to the divine symphony she orchestrates.