MzBel lied about her miscarriage – Afia Schwarzenegger

Singer, MzBel and Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has once again waded into the affairs of singer MzBel claiming that news of her miscarriage was fake.

The songstress in a recent Instagram post suggested that she had lost the twin she was expecting.



She posted an image of an ultrasound scan with the caption: “You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart.”



But, the former friend of MzBel says she is deceiving Ghanaians with the fake miscarriage news.

Speaking on Angel FM on Thursday, October 29, 2020, the comedienne threw shots at Mzbel saying: “Once a liar, always a liar, how can you be drinking beer in a live video and moments after go download photos from google to deceive people that you’ve had a miscarriage."



Afia who is a mother of twins further noted that “God doesn’t give twins to the evil, you can not even have a double egg… you said I was the bad person. How come her relationship with iOna has gone sour?”



