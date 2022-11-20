1
MzGee ‘bites’ Stonebwoy over ‘Pay to Play’ claim, calls GFA to take action

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Gloria Akpene Aquah, popularly known as ‘MzGee’, has asked the Ghana Football Association not to remain silent on some allegations levelled against them by Stonebwoy.

Earlier, After the Black Stars squad was named, Stonebwoy tweeted, insinuating that because of “pay to play” some more deserving players were left out of the squad.

“There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay. GFA why?” he earlier shared on Twitter.

Although Stonebwoy’s comments are, as yet, unproven, countless netizens sided with his claims while others lambasted him for raising such allegations.

But MzGee thinks that such accusations coming from a huge brand like Stonebwoy shouldn’t be overlooked.

“When I saw the tweet, my heart skipped because Stonebwoy isn’t a small brand. What he wrote wasn’t only spotted by Ghanaians. People all over the world saw it. Even if these accusations are true, can’t we talk about it at home and not make noise about it? Now you have exposed our GFA to the entire world. FIFA is watching. You have exposed us to a bigger community. There is no proof to what he is saying,” she stated during a discussion on United Showbiz.

Chastising the dancehall artiste for denigrating GFA’s brand, MzGee has asked Stonebwoy to furnish the public with evidence to support his claims or apologize.

“I remember an instance I made an inference on social media over someone’s commentary, the person’s lawyers wrote to me. I am waiting for GFA to respond to this. What do they have to say? Because they have been tagged. Once they don’t respond to this, then there is an iota of truth in this. Because a bigger brand with a huge following has said it, his followers can also say it. As for Stonebwoy, if he has no proof, then it is now time for him to come and tell us that he said it out of jest. Because you cannot denigrate someone’s brand in that manner when you don’t want your brand to be rubbished,” she added.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
