MzGee crowned Best TV Entertainment presenter of the year

TV3’s presenter, MzGee, has been crowned Best TV Entertainment Presenter of the year at the just-ended Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards event.

The event took place on Saturday, October 31 in Accra.



MzGee hosts the entertainment segment of the New Day show on TV3, as well as the Simply Showbiz programme on the same network on Saturdays at 11 am.

She also co-hosts the ongoing Mentor reality show.