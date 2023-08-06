MzGee inspires students of Alajo No1 ahead of BECE

MzGee is a TV personality

In an uplifting visit, renowned media personality MzGee brought motivation and encouragement to the Junior High School 2 and 3 students of Alajo No1, ahead of their eagerly anticipated Basic Education Certificate Exams (BECE).

The visit aimed to inspire young minds to strive for excellence and achieve their dreams, making both themselves and their parents proud.



During an engaging conversation with the students, the UTV show host shared valuable insights from her own past, drawing on the wise words of her senior house mistress. The advice was focused on nurturing a positive academic journey, emphasizing the importance of hard work and dedication in reaching their goals.



She stated that parents have resolved to invest in their wards because they want a better future for their children hence, the need to excel in the exam and progress to the next stage of their education.



“We come to school to learn. Beyond learning English, we learn Mathematics and other subjects and you have to pass those subjects to go to the next level,” she said.



“How will you feel after choosing all the schools you want to attend and then they say you didn’t get the grades so they’d decide where you should attend?

“There’s the need to put in more effort. Everything you want to be, you can become but it depends on your effort. If you put your mind to it and work towards it, you can become it.



“Your parents brought you here for a purpose and the purpose is for you to come and excel and make them proud. A lot of us are supposed to live the life our parents didn’t live and that’s why they are investing in us,” MzGee added.



The BECE 2023 starts on Monday, August 7th, 2023 to Friday, August 11th, 2023.





BB