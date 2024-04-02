MzGee marks 39th birthday with street feeding drive, generous donations to three orphanages

MzGee celebrated her birthday with kids, hawkers

MzGee, a television presenter known for her engaging presence on United Showbiz, celebrated her 39th birthday by giving back to her community in a profound way.

On this special occasion, MzGee embarked on a mission to spread joy and alleviate the burdens of those less fortunate by donating an array of essential items to three different orphanages.



Among the items graciously provided were branded exercise books, rice, corn, gari, sugar, biscuits, water, drinks, detergent, toiletries, tomato purée, tin fish, candies, and evaporated milk. The thoughtful assortment aimed to meet various needs and bring smiles to the faces of the children and caregivers within these institutions.



Not content with solely touching the lives of those within the orphanages, MzGee and her dedicated team extended their outreach efforts to the streets, where they undertook a street feeding drive. This initiative saw them distributing nourishing meals to a hundred hawkers located at the Okponglo, Shiashie, and Dzorwulu traffic lights. In doing so, they provided sustenance and support to individuals who often face hardships in their daily lives.



Speaking about her birthday celebrations, MzGee expressed gratitude for the opportunity to give back. She indicated that there is no greater joy than being able to share blessings with those in need, especially on such a significant milestone in her life.



"I visited and donated about 18 different items including branded exercise books, rice, corn, gari, sugar, biscuits, water, drinks, detergent, toiletries, tomato purée, tin fish, candies, evaporated milk etc to three different orphanages after which my team and I embarked on a street feeding drive. We fed 100 hawkers at Okponglo, Shiashie and Dzorwulu traffic lights," her post read.

The orphanages, all based in Accra, are the Caring Hands of God Children Center, Motherly Love Orphanage and Echoing Hills Village.



MzGee's birthday was on Monday, April 1.



As news of MzGee's acts of kindness spreads, she continues to inspire others to join in the spirit of giving and kindness, reaffirming the power of collective action in creating a brighter, more compassionate world.



