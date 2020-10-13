MzVee and Mishasha set to release first female Reggae/Dancehall collaboration in Ghana

The collaborative project between MzVee and Mishasha is dubbed “1 by 1”

Source: Gerrard-Israel Amenyanyo, Contributor

Due October 16, 2020, two of Ghana’s biggest female reggae/dancehall musicians, Mishasha and MzVee, have confirmed that they are set to drop collaborative project dubbed “1 by 1”, a tune which could become the first female dancehall collaboration ever since the more sparse version of reggae than the roots style became an accepted genre in Ghana.

The two musicians will exhibit their artistry prowess, vocal dexterity, musicianship and versatility on the project themed “Female Reggae & Dancehall Empowerment” and spearheaded by Red Panther Music and Rave Record, Germany. The single will also empower and encourage collaborations between female Reggae/Dancehall artistes in Ghana and across the globe.



Living through a significant era of music collaboration, this single, produced by Cash Two, will also provide “breakthrough” opportunity for the talent and reinvigorating the careers of more established one.



MzVee’s music contains elements of Afropop, R&B and dancehall and her strong vocal abilities. She is regarded as one of the stars of Ghana’s dancehall scene. Her trademark natural African hair and hit single ‘Natural Girl’ has made her an inspiration to young girls across Africa who want to celebrate their natural look.





Earlier, Dancehall singjay Mishasha real name Mishasha Jacobs, released a new music titled Informal Babe. The song is an afro-beats jam that shows the singer’s versatility as it sways away from her ‘Dancehall themed’ debut single ‘Pretty N Dangerous.’ Lost in her Imagination, she needs a soldier man only that he’s taken in reality, but in her fantasies she gets a chance to be with him.





