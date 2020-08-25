Entertainment

MzVee makes revelations about her dating experience

After she was reported to have said she’s stopped being picky when it comes men, MzVee has said she is not in a relationship.

The 28-year-old singer in an interview with Quophi Okyeame on Angel Drive mentioned that she’s been single for the past three years.



“Nobody is dating me, honestly” she stated on the '30 questions' segment. “The last time I was in a relationship was three years ago. I’ve not been in a relationship since then.”



MzVee who touts herself as a “very private person”, disclosed she has dated only two men.



“I’ve dated just twice in my life so I don’t even think I have too much experience with relationships,” she said reiterating that, “I’ve had just two boyfriends.”

In April this year, pictures of MzVee and colleague Mugeez in a cozy position hit online, fueling reports they were an item. A few weeks later, MzVee offered an explanation saying: “This is like a retake from Stonebwoy and myself after ‘Natural Girl’”.



While describing Mugeez as a brother, the singer said: “Basically, Mugeez and myself we are about to drop a song. We went to shoot a video together in South Africa. I think it’s that picture I posted that made people talk. I think I went to hug him in his seat and that was it and people are saying MzVee and Mugeez. It was just an innocent picture.”





