MzVee releases ‘You Alone’ video in partnership with Trace TV

Ghanaian artiste, MzVee has partnered with global music channel Trace TV to release the video for her ‘You Alone’ song.

‘You Alone’ is the fourth single off MzVee’s recently released fourth studio album ‘InVEEncible.’



As part of the partnership, Vee has been made an ambassador for Trace TV’s new initiative which is the ‘YouTrace’ YouTube channel.



This will see the ‘You Alone’ video premiered exclusively on the channel for viewers across the world.



The video stars Elikem Kumordzi and was shot by French director Skip.

Known in real life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, Vee has already released videos for ‘Baddest Boss’ ft Mugeez, ‘Hallelujah’ ft Medikal and ‘Balance’ ft Sarkodie, off the body of work.



Cumulatively, all three videos have garnered nearly two million views.



Following the official release of ‘InVEEncible’ on December 11, 2020, the album has gathered over a million streams worldwide and counting.



